Battlehawks miss XFL playoffs, finish season 7-3 overall

ST. LOUIS, MO (WSIL) -- The good, bad, and the ugly were the emotions of St. Louis Battlehawks fans.
The team went from playoff hopefuls -- very good --- to heartbreak--- very bad and ugly.
St. Louis won on Saturday in its regular season finale -- Very Good -- With hope on the way.
But could not get the much needed help to sneak into the postseason as Seattle won.
St. Louis Quarterback AJ McCarin was on fire in Saturdays win. The fans wanted AJ to cook, and he cooked up Orlando for 6 touchdown passes in a 25 point win.
The Battlehawks scored both season-high and league-high 53 points in a single game.
At 7-3 the Battlehawks were tied with 2 other teams for the second best record in the league but the squad still unable to earn a playoff spot.
Seattle beat Vegas and the sea dragons earned the final playoff spot thanks to points in a tie-breaker.
It will be a long offseason but the team shared its message to Battlehawks Nation.