Battlehawks crush Guardians 53-28 in regular season finale, team trying to earn playoff berth

ST. LOUIS, MO (WSIL) -- The big blowout win by the Battlehawks puts them in a prime position to enter the postseason, but now they will need to get some help to get in.
News 3's Jake Siegel was at Saturday's game in St. Louis.
The Battlehawks could not have played a better regular season home finale.
St Louis scored 53 points which not only is a team-high this year, but also a league high in terms of most points scored in a single game.
St. Louis will now need to root against Seattle tomorrow who faces Vegas. A Seattle loss means the Battlehawks get into the postseason.
"We're going to watch the game and see. I don't even know when we watch it if we know what we are looking for, you know. We're just going to have to trust that whoever comes on the TV at the end knows the scenario and says the right thing, and, we don't get some email that says, hey wait, hold on, this is what it really is," Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht said."
"As a team we are all going tomorrow and watch some games and just to see the outcome... so, as long as we are all together as brothers, man anything is up. I'm just glad for this season man. We came out we had a hell of a drive. So, I'm just proud of us all man, really," Wide Receiver Steven Mitchell Jr. said.
"It's these crazy tiebreaker rules. I didn't make them. If I would have made them I would have favored us a little more. Listen, we gave everything we could. That is all we wanted, to come out and put some points up and we did that."
If Seattle wins, then it comes down to points by a tiebreaker. So what does that really mean?
It means St. Louis needs to score 19 more points over Orlando, and Seattle would have to score 19 points less against Vegas. St. Louis must have more total overall points this season. If all that happens, then the Battlehawks will slip into the playoffs.