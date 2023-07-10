Baseball, softball interests grow in southern Illinois thanks to local man’s efforts

MARION, Ill. -- Another year of the 8U Pinto Baseball Classic is officially in the books. This is the third year that the classic has called Southern Illinois home, and it could not have been done without PONY baseball and softball North Zone Vice President Steve Miller.
The Herrin native has devoted his life to PONY baseball. Miller has been involved with the PONY organization for over half of a century now, and even after all of that time, his passion still remains the same.
"This right here and the Colt World Series, I think the excitement is, I’m nearing the end of my career, but the excitement is seeing the smile on these kids faces," said Miller.
Miller was influential in bringing the Pinto Baseball Classic and Colt World Series to Southern Illinois, despite being told it would never happen.
"We were told a long time ago, ‘you’ll never bring anything this big to Southern Illinois because you don’t have an airport’ well, we’ve proved them wrong twice now and we’re pretty excited for Southern Illinois to benefit from this and our kids get to play in a program like this."
For Miller, PONY baseball and softball runs in the family. Herrin High School Athletic Director and daughter of Miller, Stephanie Allen has been involved with PONY baseball for as long as she can remember.
Allen grew up playing PONY baseball. Now, she is the North Zone softball Director and the Executive Secretary to the board. But all of this would not be possible without her dad's passion for the organization.
"My dad loves baseball and softball and if you watch him this weekend, you can see he loves being with kids and working with them, so it’s been really neat to watch the whole process and what he does for the communities and our community especially in Herrin but also the surrounding communities and actually in the world because the teams here internationally, he’s done a whole lot," said Allen.
With the Pinto Baseball Classic over, all eyes are now on the Colt World Series, which is set to take place in Marion at the end of the month.
"I love the Colt World Series, that’s a big event for our whole family, I mean that brings four international teams in as well as teams from all over the United States, and that’s just been a great tournament and a great event that we enjoy hosting and being a part of," said Allen.
Miller added, "We had a meeting last week on the Colt and the people around the table kind of laughed and said ‘we don’t seem too excited, too rushed, have we lost our interest, what’s gouging on?’ and Rachel and I both looked at each other and said ‘no, I think we finally got to the point where we’re comfortable with what we’re doing.’ People in Southern Illinois are going to well support this thing and it’s fun to do that with people that are really interested in making it happen."
The Pinto Baseball Classic wrapped up on Sunday evening with two championship games. The Patoka Patriots won the gold championship and the Marion SI Strikers were red champions.
This years Colt World Series gets underway on July 28.