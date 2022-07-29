Baseball Returning to Rent One Park in 2023

MARION, IL (WSIL) - The Colt World Series youth baseball tournament kicked off at Rent One Park in Marion on Friday night. The opening ceremony included a much-anticipated announcement about bringing a baseball team back to Marion in 2023.
According to Dave Kost, General Manager at Rent One Park, “Next summer, Marion will be home to a brand-new baseball team in a collegiate, wooden bat baseball league. This is topflight baseball. Players come from colleges across the country to play. The players use wooden bats because Major League Baseball scouts want to see how the college stars do with the same bats the pros use.”
The Rent One Park staff is asking for the community’s help naming the new team. Fans can submit their team name ideas online at www.NameOurNewTeam.com. While on the site, fans can also sign up for notifications on team news, tickets, and exclusive merchandise availability.
Rent One Park officially became part of the Black Diamond family of businesses in January of this year. The new owners wasted no time bringing national, touring performers and entertainment to the ballpark. The “Rock the Park” event brought hard rock legends Dokken and Warrant. In July, more than 5,000 attended “Bulls in the Park,” a professional bull riding event. And, coming Labor Day Weekend, the action sport extravaganza, Nitro Circus, will thrill attendees.
The COLT World Series continues at Rent One Park through Tuesday. Team name suggestions will be accepted until the new name is announced in early fall.