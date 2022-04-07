 Skip to main content
Baseball is Back! The Cardinals Host the Pirates for MLB Opening Day

  Updated
  • 0
Jacob Siegel

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) - The St. Louis Cardinals hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon for Opening Day. 

After an extended off-season, the Cardinals are back at Busch Stadium. 

A lot of fans and players were unsure if we would even have a season this year due to the MLB lockout, but there was plenty of excitement in St. Louis on Opening Day. 

The News 3 Sports Team spoke to several Cardinals fans who are thrilled to have Major League Baseball return and want to see their team make a deep playoff run this year. 

Last year the Cardinals were a playoff team. St. Louis was 90-72, which earned them the second spot in the NL Central. 

The Red Birds won 17 straight in August. St. Louis as a team was 12th in ERA and 13th in batting average in 2021. 

The Cardinals lost to the Dodgers in the NL Wild Card game 3-1. As for this season, it's time to play ball. 

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Tags

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

