Athlete's Prioritize Mental Health at SIC Mental Prep Skills Camp

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- Mental health has become a popular topic in sports. Athletes must prioritize their mental health in order to be better on and off the field, that's why Southeastern Illinois College held a Mental Prep Skills Camp on Sunday.
Over 60 athletes from Junior High, High School and College attended today's camp that was directed by SIC Softball Coach, Maggie Calcaterra and sports psychologist, Shana Silger.
The camp ran from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the day was full of activities including ice-breakers, lectures, videos and even a panel with Carbondale High School Softball Coach, Kim Wheeler and Marion Football Coach, Kerry Martin.
Athletes were given exercises and tools to work on their focus, concentration, meditation and more.
Coach Calcaterra spoke about why it is important for athletes to learn about mental health.
Coach Calcaterra says she hopes to have more camps like this to promote mental health among student-athletes.