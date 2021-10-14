Athlete of the Week: Cy Norman

(WSIL) -- Our local high school athletes are putting in the work and each week we are trying to highlight and recognize their accomplishments.
This week's Banterra Bank Student-Athlete of the week honor goes to Benton's Cy Norman.
Norman took home the 2A High School Individual Boys Golf State title. The Division 1 prospect shot an 8-under, 134 this weekend.
This marks the first-ever boys individual golf title for Benton.
Norman says while the win was great, he is more focused on the team's loss and coming back stronger next season.
"It was obviously a really cool thing to do, but it wasn't the goal coming into the week," said Norman. "We've got five of our six coming back. So we'll be right back there read to win. I mean this year we had a chance and that's all you can really ask for and we just didn't capitalize. So we will be ready to win next year."
Every Thursday at 6:30 we'll continue to introduce you to a new Student Athlete of the Week.