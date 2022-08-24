Area High School Coaches Honored at 2021-2022 SICA Banquet

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- The high school football season is just two days away which means it's time for the Annual Southern Illinois Coaches Association awards banquet.
Coaches from all sports across our region spent the evening at the Elks Lodge in Herrin to receive their awards.
Over 40 coaches from all over Southern Illinois were honored with 2021-2022 Coach of the Year Awards tonight.
The event is hosted by the SICA, it's been running for 61 years. The night gives coaches one last time to get together as friends before they become enemies in just a few days.
The evening started with opening remarks from SICA President, Rich Williams. Then it was time for some awards.
Coach of the Year awards were given out for every sport and class.
Sesser-Valier Football Coach, Mike Rude is no stranger to this banquet. He has won a Coach of the Year award in every class.
We spoke with Rude and Marion Softball Coach, Joy Neal, who were thrilled to take home another honor.
Marion High School took home the most awards of the night with seven Coaches of the Year.