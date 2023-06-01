Annual Herrin Jr. Tigers Basketball Camp concludes

HERRIN, IL (WISL) -- If you look at how jam packed the month of June is for the Herrin boy's Basketball team, you would be stunned.
Summer time is when most players rest up and relax, but the Tigers are trying to get basketball ready.
Herrin held its annual Junior Tigers Youth Camp, which came to close in style.
Many future Tigers already with big dreams!
Could the next pair of NBA superstars come from our area? If they don't could start at Herrin.
The camp featured all the basic skills and drills but campers were scrimmageing when we arrived.
We spoke with Herrin rising junior Grady Cox, who served as one of the counslers during the three day camp and he says he likes to help teach the game to the next generation of Tigers.