 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for Friday, June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollutions levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536

Annual Herrin Jr. Tigers Basketball Camp concludes

  • 0
Untitled design - 1

HERRIN, IL (WISL) -- If you look at how jam packed the month of June is for the Herrin boy's Basketball team, you would be stunned.

Summer time is when most players rest up and relax, but the Tigers are trying to get basketball ready.

Herrin held its annual Junior Tigers Youth Camp, which came to close in style.

Many future Tigers already with big dreams!

Could the next pair of NBA superstars come from our area? If they don't could start at Herrin.

The camp featured all the basic skills and drills but campers were scrimmageing when we arrived.

We spoke with Herrin rising junior Grady Cox, who served as one of the counslers during the three day camp and he says he likes to help teach the game to the next generation of Tigers.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you