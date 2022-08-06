 Skip to main content
Annual Gulley-Turner-Lambert and SIC Golf Scramble Raises Money for Saline County Students

  • Updated
HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- The annual Gulley-Turner-Lambert and SIC Golf team scramble teed off at Shawnee Hills Country Club Saturday morning. 

The event is all about giving back to Saline County students and having some fun while doing it.

Over 40 golfers participated in this year's tournament. They were split into teams of four.

100 percent of the proceeds go back into scholarships for Saline County students as well as the Southeastern Illinois College Golf team, their program is just a year old.

The day got underway with a lunch inside, participants had the chance to buy raffle tickets and bid on a few items. Then it was time for some golf.

Teams teed off at 1:30 p.m. SIC  Golf Coach Shain Miller spoke about the importance of this event for his young team and local students.

The event has been running since 2016. In five years, they have raised $20,000 for scholarships. This year's golf scramble raised $10,000, the most in the event's history. 

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

