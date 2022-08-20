Anna-Jonesboro High School Dedicates Soccer Field to Derek Harvell

ANNA, IL (WSIL) -- It was a bittersweet day for the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats community. on Saturday, they honored Derek Harvell's legacy with a field dedication and scholarship fundraiser.
The former Wildcats soccer player and assistant coach passed away in January.
The Anna-Jonesboro soccer field will now be known as the Derek Harvell memorial field.
Current players, alumni, family, friends and supporters gathered at the Union County soccer fields today for a day of festivities in memory of the Anna-Jonesboro High School Grad.
There were activities for all ages including a bouncy house, lots of food and of course, soccer.
75 alumni and current AJ soccer players played in a few friendly games to raise money for the Derek Harvell Memorial Scholarship.
One girl and one boys senior soccer player from Anna-Jonesboro High School will be awarded the scholarship.
Derek's sister Jessica spoke about the event and how much the community support means to her family.
Before Saturday's event, the Derek Harvell Memorial Scholarship was already up to $5,200. Their goal is $9,000.