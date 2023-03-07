Amiah Hargrove named AP 1A Girls State Basketball Player of the Year

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 20.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.0 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

  • Updated
  • 0

CHRISTOPHER, IL (WSIL) -- With the high school girls basketball season behind us, one local player was named the states best player.

Christopher's Amiah Hargrove is the unanimous Associated Press all-state player of the year in Class 1-A.

This news really comes as no surprise. Hargrove is the heart and soul of the Christopher Girls Basketball team and scored 118 points this season.

The 6'2 Junior forward help lead the Lady Bearcats to a historic 31-4 record which ended with the schools first ever appearance in the state title game.

We spoke with Hargrove following the teams loss in to Okawville in the 1-A State Championship game on Saturday and she says this award stands out to her compared to some of the others she has already won.

For more on this story, click on the video attached.

