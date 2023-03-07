Amiah Hargrove named AP 1A Girls State Basketball Player of the Year

CHRISTOPHER, IL (WSIL) -- With the high school girls basketball season behind us, one local player was named the states best player.
Christopher's Amiah Hargrove is the unanimous Associated Press all-state player of the year in Class 1-A.
This news really comes as no surprise. Hargrove is the heart and soul of the Christopher Girls Basketball team and scored 118 points this season.
The 6'2 Junior forward help lead the Lady Bearcats to a historic 31-4 record which ended with the schools first ever appearance in the state title game.
We spoke with Hargrove following the teams loss in to Okawville in the 1-A State Championship game on Saturday and she says this award stands out to her compared to some of the others she has already won.
