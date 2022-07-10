American Legion Baseball: Harrisburg Post 167 Splits Doubleheader with Terre Haute Post 346

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- The High School Baseball season came to a close a little over a month ago, but baseball is not over for the summer. The American Legion Baseball season started in early June and goes through the end of July. The Harrisburg Post 167 hosted Terre Haute Post 346 for a double header today.
The first game got underway earlier Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
In the bottom of the first, Harrisburg with runners on 2nd and 3rd base. Braden Burtis smacks the ball deep into center field. The outfielder makes a diving catch, Ethan Golish tags home from third to get Harrisburg on the board first, 1-0.
In the bottom fourth, Terre Haute pitcher with the wild pitch, Sam Endres advances to first base and Ross Rider slides into home. Harrisburg up 2-1 now.
Into the bottom sixth, Post 167 with a one run lead, with runners on 2nd and 3rd base, Golish at the plate. He sends a bomb deep into the left field corner. That sends two runners home.
It's a 3-run lead now.
Harrisburg would add one more run to their lead. They win big over Terre Haute in game one, 6-2 the final.
Shortstop Cam Ande spoke about why he likes to play Summer Legion Baseball.
Game two of the doubleheader got underway a little after 1 p.m.
Terre Haute Post 346 made a comeback in game two. They grab the win over Harrisburg Post 167, 4-1 the final score. The teams split the day.
Harrisburg is back in action on Jul. 13 at 6:30 away against Centralia Post 446.