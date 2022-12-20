 Skip to main content
Agape Christian Senior Nathan Kaufman Becomes School's Basketball All-Time Leading Scorer

ZEIGLER, IL (WSIL) -- Agape Christian High School Senior, Nathan Kaufman became the all-time leading scorer in the school's basketball program on Monday night, following a win over Zeigler-Royalton.

Agape Christian made the short trip to Zeigler-Royalton for a Monday night hoops showdown. Senior Nathan Kaufman entered the game needing just 13 points to become the Knights all-time leading scorer.

The senior tallied 17, putting his name in the history books. He currently has 1,499 career points. 

Zeigler-Royalton honored veterans and active duty military personnel on military appreciation night. 

Early in the first quarter, Kaufman gets his first points of the game, he gets a long pass and is all alone for the back-handed layup. ACHS leads 4-0.

This game was all Knights, Isaac Goldman gets the steel on the in-bound, he goes all the way down the court and slams the two-handed dunk. Goldman had a career-high 46 points in the game. 

Agape Christian went on to win with ease, 85-50. 

With the win, the Knights improve to 8-7. They will have over a week off before playing in a tournament after the holidays. 

