Agape Christian Senior Nathan Kaufman Becomes School's Basketball All-Time Leading Scorer

ZEIGLER, IL (WSIL) -- Agape Christian High School Senior, Nathan Kaufman became the all-time leading scorer in the school's basketball program on Monday night, following a win over Zeigler-Royalton.
Agape Christian made the short trip to Zeigler-Royalton for a Monday night hoops showdown. Senior Nathan Kaufman entered the game needing just 13 points to become the Knights all-time leading scorer.
The senior tallied 17, putting his name in the history books. He currently has 1,499 career points.
Zeigler-Royalton honored veterans and active duty military personnel on military appreciation night.
Early in the first quarter, Kaufman gets his first points of the game, he gets a long pass and is all alone for the back-handed layup. ACHS leads 4-0.
This game was all Knights, Isaac Goldman gets the steel on the in-bound, he goes all the way down the court and slams the two-handed dunk. Goldman had a career-high 46 points in the game.
Agape Christian went on to win with ease, 85-50.
With the win, the Knights improve to 8-7. They will have over a week off before playing in a tournament after the holidays.