AAU Uncheckable Basketball program forms partnership with Southern IL based Golden Eagles

  • Updated
  • 0
MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Former NBA and Saluki basketball star Troy Hudson was in town over the weekend.

Hudson now runs Uncheckable Basketball, an AAU program based out of Minnesota.

He returned looking to give back and help grow the sport in Southern Illinois.

Hudson has started a new partnership with long time coach Charlie Jones.

Jones was a former coach at John A. Logan and now runs the AAU Golden Eagles program here in Southern Illinois

The pair of coaches ran a skills camp over the weekend which featured about 25 local high school players.

Both believe blending forces will be a great thing, and they say they are looking forward to working together.

This will not be the last visit from Hudson to Southern Illinois. He plans to stop by mid-winter to continue to build the program.

