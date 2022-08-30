9 SIU Football continues prep for season opener on Saturday

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The expectation for Saluki football this Saturday night is to start to fast against number #14 Incarnate Word.
The #9 Salukis and #14 Cardinals will be the only ranked FCS matchup to open the season.
It is the big marquee matchup for the FCS this weekend, The Salukis are 4-2 under head coach Nick Hill in season openers. They will try and make it 5-2 with a victory.
SIU continues to put in the work and install the game plan for Saturday night's massive matchup.
If you ask coach Hill, He will tell you every game his team plays is extremely important.
As for getting a chance to play a ranked program, he says he wants more of it in the future.
We'll have more on the return of Saluki football coming up later this week here on News 3.