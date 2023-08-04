7th annual SIU Golf Fundraiser shatters record attendance record, set new one

MARION, IL (WSIL) - The conditions were not perfect by any means, but plenty of Saluki boosters and supporters were on golf the course today.
Kokopelli in Marion was once again home for the 7th annual Saluki Golf Fundraiser.
The tournament shattered another turnout record and set a new one.
The amount of SIU golf supporters was incredible, the tournament featured 222 players this year compared to 162 last year.
That's an increase of 60 golfers. Without this event, both Saluki golf programs would not be able to do nearly half the things they have done in the past for their players.
The Salukis recently released their schedule, and from this event last year they now will get to golf in some of the most exotic places in the world.