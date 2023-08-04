7th Annual Logan Softball Golf Scramble helps team fundraise & connect with community

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Like the Salukis, Kohn. A Logan backers were also on the course.
They were in Carbondale raising money for the Lady Vols Softball team.
The money raised helps the team play in florida and buy new gear for the players.
Jackson county country club was once again filled with logan boosters and supporters.
This golf outing is the team's largest fundraiser of the year.
Normally this golf outing can have a max 22 of teams, but it has grown so much hey added a 23rd team.
It shows just how important the team is for the college.
Head Coach Taylor Orsburn-Siefert says while the goal is to raise money this tournament allows also her players to connect with the community and those who support them year-round.