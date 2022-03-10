7 Steeleville falls to #1 Yorkville Christian 70-27 in IHSA Boys Basketball Semifinals

It was a year to remember for the Steeleville Warriors basketball program, however, it will not end in a state title.
Yorkville Christian was too dominant. The Mustangs started fast and kept pouring it on showing now signs of weakness in the first half.
Steeleville had no answers for Duke commit Jaden Schutt. Schutt's led Yorkville with 13 points at the half.
Yorkville led 21-2 at the end of the first quarter. Steeleville went into the half time locker room trailing 33-13.
Yorkville took this final four matchup with ease, blowing out Steeleville 70-27.