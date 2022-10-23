6th Annual SIC Baseball Golf Scramble helps raise funds for program

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- Shawnee Hills Country Club hosted the 6th Annual SIC Baseball Golf Scramble tournament this year. It featured 12 teams and roughly 60 golfers, all who came to show their support for the Falcons baseball team.
While the country club is the host of many fundraisers throughout the year, the Golf Scramble is the biggest. The money raised from the scramble will go to items that will benefit the program, such as travel costs and new equipment for players.
SIC head baseball coach Jeremy Irlbeck says he has seen tremendous growth in the event since its inception in 2017:
"Every single year we get more and more teams, and I think we are closer to having a 9-hole course to having to go to a morning session and an afternoon session, and that's good. We caught good weather every single year and we're here in shorts in the end of October. It's something we hope just gets bigger and bigger."
There is still some time before the college baseball season starts. The Falcons open up the regular season in February early next year.