6th Annual Saluki Golf Fundraiser sets new record with 27 teams

MARION, IL (WSIL) - We stay with the salukis but go from the pitch to the links.
The SIU golf program held their 6th annual fundraiser at Kokopelli in Marion today.
The tournament set a new record with 27 teams and more than 160 golfers, all helping to support both the men's and women's golf teams.
This is the most important fundraiser of the year for the golf program.
In past years, this tournament allowed southern to raise enough money play a tournament in Hawaii and compete against top 10 programs in the country.
It also allows both teams to get all the golf equipment they need to be able compete at a high level.
The tournament featured a ton of Saluki grads and backers.
SIU Director of Golf, Justin Fetcho says he is grateful for the program's supporters for making today a reality and were even quite accommodating.
Fetcho also tells News 3 once the program hires it's next women's coach there is a chance another scramble fundraiser could be added in the future.