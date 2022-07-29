6th annual Logan Softball Golf Tournament held at Jackson County Country Club

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) - Anytime we cover the John A. Logan softball team they are normally on the diamond, So this picture behind me may look out of place.
Today the Lady Vols went from the field to the course at Jackson County Country Club for their 6th annual golf scramble.
This tournament is a really big deal for the lady Vols program, its their biggest fundraiser of the year.
The money the team raised today will go directly to help them get new equipment and pay for travel expenses when they go out of state to play some of the top competition in the country.
For the second year in a row 23 teams were in this Logan tournament, they were planning to raise $20,000.
Logan head coach Taylor Siefert says the program would not be where it is today without its sponsors and supporters.
Next up for a Lady Vols a home tournament in early September, Where they will play to raise money for the St. Jude children's Research Hospital.