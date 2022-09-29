5th Annual Run the Pines Meet held at Pine Lake Golf Course

ENERGY, IL (WSIL) -- The biggest Cross County event in Southern Illinois was held today in energy for those in junior high school.
773 students from grades 5-8 representing 43 schools were out running on Pine Lake Golf Course.
The race is unique for several reasons. It is put on Unity Christian School with the goal of trying to help grow and promote the sport.
They also race by grades. So first up the 5th grade girls, then 5th grade boys and it stayed in that format.
It's a strong tradition that celebrated its 5th year today.
Cross county and track athletes don't often receive a ton of exposure, Race organizer Danny Vaughn says his vision is to change that through this race.