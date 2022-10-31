5 local High School teams compete in IHSA Sectional Semifinals

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- High school volleyball sectional semifinals were on display on Monday night had 5 local teams hit the court.
The goal survive and advance in order to reach the super sectional round.
Here is a check of how our area teams fared:
3A Centralia Sectional Semifinals
(#1) Marion falls to (#2) Taylorville in straight sets 25-19 & 25-21.
(#3) Herrin falls to (#1) Mascoutah in straight sets 25-18 & 25-9.
1A Campbell Hill Sectional Semifinals
(#3) Goreville falls to (#1) Valmeyer 25-19 & 25-16
(#1) Trico defeats (#2) Carlyle 18-25, 25-18, & 25-23
NCOE also snagged a win as the Cardinals took down Farina 25-12 & 25-13.