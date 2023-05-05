2nd annual Jordan Davidson Co-Ed Slow Pitch Tournament set for Saturday

GOREVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In the early morning hours of October 25th, 2020, 3 teens were killed in a tragic car crash in Johnson County.
18 year-old Jordan Davidson was the driver of the tragic accident.
Davidson played several sports at Goreville High School.
More than 2 years later, his family continues to keep his legacy alive.
Last year, the foundation held a slow-pitch Co-Ed Softball Tournament in April to honor and remember Jordan's life.
The event is the second annual and takes place starting at 8 a.m. at the Goreville High School baseball field.
The Goreville community and other communities throughout the area will continue to show their support for Jordan.
The event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to come out and watch the games.
Its an all-day event that runs from 8 a.m. to about 5 p.m.
His mother, Amanda Davidson, says she is amazed at the impact her son made in the community.
The money raised will help keep Jordan's memory alive forever through the new playground equipment at Goreville park along with Fourth of July festivities as that was Jordan's favorite holiday.
Jordan would have turned 21 next Wednesday.