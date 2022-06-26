22nd Annual CCHS Booster Golf Scramble help raises money for Terrier Athletics

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale High School boosters, backers, and supporters hit the links with the goal of trying to raise money for Terrier athletics.
"Its really important to me I couldn't enjoy anything more than supporting the student athletes, I love all the sports," CCHS booster club president Casey Vanwinkle said.
The scramble brings in around 4 to 5 thousand dollars per year. CCHS athletics director Gwen Poore explains how the funds are used.
"We divvy it out based on need you know if a team needs something then we got money in that account that we can use for that particular team, it's kind of play money in away that we can use for something special we can't afford with our budget," Poore said.
Several Terrier coaches have played in the scramble before, and they say this is a fantastic event that makes quite an impact on their respective players.
"It doesn't matter how many steaks you have in the freezer like we will use the money to make sure that our kids all look the same they all have the same opportunities to go to camp you know we will put this to good use for kids who work hard and deserve it," CCHS football coach Bryan Lee said.
"The best part about these things is all the money goes back to the kids so all the facility upgrades or the gear, the things you know when we are traveling the extra food on the road its real nice that we can do these events and take care of our kids."
This tournament is the booster clubs' largest fundraiser of the year. It brings together many members of the Terrier faithful - even if they aren't the top golfers.
"Even the people that come out and are just having a good time and who are not avid golfers tend to enjoy it because the drinks are free and the weather is nice and you're usually laughing with some good friends," Vanwinkle said.
So, where will the funds go next?
"We have been doing a lot of branding now with our school and so if we can use some of that just to kind of make things pop weather its the wind screens at tennis just things like that it gives us a little bit of money to use for those things," Poore said.
That's why an event like this is still around; to help promote Carbondale athletics in any way possible.