...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

21st Annual SICA/SIEOA Golf Outing raises money for local athletes

21st Annual SICA/SIEOA Golf Outing raises money for local athletes

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - We've all seen it and we've all heard it.

On the court and on field coaches and officials often get into shouting matches over a call.

It's nothing new and likely won't end.

Once every year the arguing stops thanks to the annual Southern Illinois coaching and Officials Golf Outing.

Today was year 21 for the tournament.

It has already raised more than 365,000 dollars since it first started in 2-0-0-2.

Last year the tournament had 20 teams this year it has more than doubled.

41 teams, 164 golfers, and 29 Southern Illinois High Schools were represented. Last year just 18 schools participated.

Unlike other fundraisers, this event gives 100 percent of the money raised back to the community in the form of scholarships for students.

Tournament officials say this event continues to help everyone who is involved with high school athletics in our area.

A reminder the SICA dinner banquet will have its award ceremony on Wednesday August 23rd at the Herrin Elks Club.

We'll be there and share more about the winners in just a few weeks.

