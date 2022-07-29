20th annual Southern Illinois Officials & Coaches Association helps raise money for student athletes

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - From Murphysboro to Carbondale, The 20th annual southern Illinois Egyptian Officials and Coaches Association golf outing teed off today.
The tournament's proceeds are distributed back to 21 different local high schools who were represented on the course today.
This means all 21 schools will walk away with the same amount of money for their scholarship fund.
Today's magic number to hit was $1000 per school. Since its inception, this tournament has raised over $345,000.
Instead of bickering, coaches and officials were bonding today, for a cause bigger than themselves.
The Southern Illinois coaches association will hold its awards ceremony on August 24th at the Herrin Elks Club. It will feature awards for just Southern Illinois coaches in all sports.