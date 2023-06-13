 Skip to main content
2023 MTVHS Lady Rams Basketball Camp sees more than 75 campers on day one

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- 

Summer camp sports season is going strong and there has been a ton of activity across the viewing area.

The Mt. Vernon Lady Rams basketball team made a nice postseason run last year.

The South 7 champions held their annual camp for kids in third through 9th grade.

Lady Rams head coach Jeff Lonnon was all smiles today because his campers were also all smiles.

Everyone at camp was hard at work trying to up their game.

The three-day camp focuses on the basketball basics while having fun.

Coach Lonnon was very impressed with the day one numbers as more than 75 kids showed up.

Camp also allows him to see how his players are able to view the game like coaches.

