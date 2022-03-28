2022 FCA Night of Champions banquet a major success

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) - Monday night's FCA Night of Champions banquet was the culmination of months of planning.
The organization's Southern Illinois chapter had a very large turnout, and all who showed up help grow the FCA brand.
The night was highlighted by a silent auction in which FCA donors and backers were able to bid on several sports items and getaway packages, this was FCA's largest fundraiser of the year.
Everyone also got a chance to hear from Tommy Bowden. The son of legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden.
Tommy Bowden first got involved in FCA in 1-9-6-6.
Event organizers told News 3 the event's main goal is to help pair coaches and athletes together trough faith.
FCA's next event will be on April 29th. It's a coaches clinic at Rent One Park at Marion. This event starts at 9 am.