.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical
fire danger Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

* AFFECTED AREA...In southern Illinois...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089,
090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. In southwest Indiana...Fire weather
zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. In west Kentucky...Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and 022.
In southeast Missouri...Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
30 mph.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

2022 FCA Fields of Faith event held at Benton High School

BENTON, IL (WSIL) - The Fellowship of Christian Athletes was back in full force at Benton High School.

The Franklin County FCA chapter hosted Fields of Faith for all surrounding areas across Southern Illinois.

It's an event that brought together the community using both faith and sports.

A really nice crowd packed the Rich Herrin Gymnasium at Benton to listen to some coaches and players speak. One of them Carterville high school Volleyball coach Nathan Emrick.

This event was the first of it's kind in the Benton area, But Fields of Faith has been held in the past in Mt. Vernon and Centralia but none further south.

Emrick's message to the crowd is be bold when it comes to religion and faith.

Event organizers tells News 3 there was about 315 people in attendance for the Fields of Faith event 

