(#20) SEMO Football plans to cut down on turnovers entering Week 10

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) - (#20) SEMO Football is coming off an uncharacteristic upset homecoming loss to Eastern Kentucky.
It's the first FCS loss that SEMO has suffered all season and now the 20th ranked Redhawks want to make sure that doesn't happen again.
The difference in the game was the turnover battle, The red and black had three giveaways and zero takeaways. That won't win many games.
The RedHawks came into their homecoming matchup with just for turnovers over their first 7 games.
The team now has 7 turnovers which is the fewest in the OVC.
In order to beat Tennessee State on Saturday night they have to protect the ball.
Head Coach Tom Matukewicz says if his teams loses the turnover battle they will likely loose the game.
The Redhawks rebound efforts will start this weekend. #20 is in Nashville on Saturday night to battle Tennessee State.