Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially
on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle will begin in the Ozark
Foothills of southeast Missouri tonight, then spread eastward
overnight, reaching the Ohio River during the predawn hours
Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

20 Campers Attend SIU's Pitching Development Camp

  • Updated
  • 0
SIU Baseball Camp

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- SIU held its annual Saluki Pitching Development Camp on Sunday afternoon. 

20 campers from 6th-12th grade spent the afternoon at the SIU Rec Center cages, learning from Saluki coaches and current players.

SIU coaches Austin Tribby, Tyler Cook and Jake Ryan led today's camp.

Session one of the camp focused on all aspects of pitching. The day got underway with stretching and warm-ups. Then, players rotated through three stations where they worked on drills that college pitchers work on every day.

After their arms were all warmed-up, it was time to get throwing. Each camper had their pitch analyzed by a computer program.

At the end of the three-and-a-half-hour camp, the athletes received a packet that outlines a throwing plan that they can follow in order to get ready for their first games of the season.

Session two of this year's camp is set for Feb. 12th.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Tags

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

