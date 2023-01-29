20 Campers Attend SIU's Pitching Development Camp

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- SIU held its annual Saluki Pitching Development Camp on Sunday afternoon.
20 campers from 6th-12th grade spent the afternoon at the SIU Rec Center cages, learning from Saluki coaches and current players.
SIU coaches Austin Tribby, Tyler Cook and Jake Ryan led today's camp.
Session one of the camp focused on all aspects of pitching. The day got underway with stretching and warm-ups. Then, players rotated through three stations where they worked on drills that college pitchers work on every day.
After their arms were all warmed-up, it was time to get throwing. Each camper had their pitch analyzed by a computer program.
At the end of the three-and-a-half-hour camp, the athletes received a packet that outlines a throwing plan that they can follow in order to get ready for their first games of the season.
Session two of this year's camp is set for Feb. 12th.