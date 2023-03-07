(#2) Logan Men's Hoops takes 25-game winning streak into Semifinals of Region 24 Tournament

INA, IL (WSIL) -- The Junior College Basketball playoffs are here and John A. Logan is primed for another deep postseason run.
The Vols are fresh off a 25-point win over Lewis & Clark and now are on a 25-game winning streak.
JALC will play in the Central District Region 24 semifinals Wednesday night.
The number two nationally ranked Vols looked better than ever in the lopsided win over the Trailblazers.
Logan now gets Olney Central on Wednesday, a team the Vols have already beat twice this season.
The blue and white have been undefeated since December.
Star Guard Curt Lewis told News 3 he thinks this is the best Logan team in history.
Lewis also says getting those early buckets is key to this teams success as the post-season continues.
