 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 20.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.0 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

(#2) Logan Men's Hoops takes 25-game winning streak into Semifinals of Region 24 Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

(#2) Logan Men's Hoops takes 25-game winning streak into Semifinals of Region 24 Tournament
(#2) Logan Men's Hoops takes 25-game winning streak into Semifinals of Region 24 Tournament

INA, IL (WSIL) --  The Junior College Basketball playoffs are here and John A. Logan is primed for another deep postseason run.

The Vols are fresh off a 25-point win over Lewis & Clark and now are on a 25-game winning streak.

JALC will play in the Central District Region 24 semifinals Wednesday night.

The number two nationally ranked Vols looked better than ever in the lopsided win over the Trailblazers.

Logan now gets Olney Central on Wednesday, a team the Vols have already beat twice this season.

The blue and white have been undefeated since December.

Star Guard Curt Lewis told News 3 he thinks this is the best Logan team in history.

Lewis also says getting those early buckets is key to this teams success as the post-season continues.

For more on this story, click the video attached.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you