 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

#2 Christopher Lady Bearcats knock off #1 Neoga, advance to first Final Four appearance

  • 0
#2 Christopher Lady Bearcats knock off #1 Neoga, advance to first Final Four appearance

EFFINGHAM, IL (WSIL) - The #2 Christopher Lady Bearcats basketball team was able to get past #1 Neoga in the IHSA 1A Super-Sectional to advance to the Final Four.

This is the first time in school history Christopher will play in the state tournament on Thursday at 11:45AM in Normal, IL.

The Lady Bearcats received 36 points from Amiah Hargrove in the victory over the Lady Indians.

Christopher faces #1 Champaign (St. Thomas More) in the state Semifinals with the winner advancing to the state Championship game. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you