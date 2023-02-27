2 Christopher Lady Bearcats knock off #1 Neoga, advance to first Final Four appearance

EFFINGHAM, IL (WSIL) - The #2 Christopher Lady Bearcats basketball team was able to get past #1 Neoga in the IHSA 1A Super-Sectional to advance to the Final Four.
This is the first time in school history Christopher will play in the state tournament on Thursday at 11:45AM in Normal, IL.
The Lady Bearcats received 36 points from Amiah Hargrove in the victory over the Lady Indians.
Christopher faces #1 Champaign (St. Thomas More) in the state Semifinals with the winner advancing to the state Championship game.