19th Annual Williamson County F.O.P Lodge #197 Golf Scramble raises money for those in need

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- We have had no shortage of golf tournaments this Summer. One of the most impactful scrambles took place on Saturday at Crab Orchard in Carterville.
The 19th annual Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 197 and their supporters were out in full force to help raise money for a good cause.
"This is the time for us to kind of put the job aside come out have some fun and spend some money towards a good cause," said F.O.P Lodge 197 President, Carl Eggemeyer.
The cause; raise college funds for kids of members of the Williamson County F.O.P Lodge 197 while playing golf.
More than 60 golfers were out having fun and trying to bring in 5,000 dollars.
Williamson County State's Attorney, Ted Hampson added, "They pack the course. get a tremendous turnout get a lot of support from the community officially law enforcement from all areas not just Williamson County but other jurisdictions I've seen several officers and other counties or state jurisdictions."
You could not have asked for a more perfect day to play golf and event organizers tell us everyone who came out was more than happy to give back to those who protect and serve our community each and every single day.
"The F.O.P. Lodge 197, were more than just a law enforcement union we're about giving back to the community that we serve," said Eggemeyer.
Williamson County F.O.P Sergeant at Arms, Ryan Hudson says, "we feel that everyone keeps coming back because they have that in the heart to give and want to donate and it's for a good cause and Southern Illinois in general has always been giving."
"Having community support and having that involvement is critical it makes a difference between success and failure, and we are here to succeed," added Williamson County Sheriff, Jeff Diederich.
Succeed they have, and we expect the tournament to grow and have even a larger field next year.
Next year's scramble will hit a milestone as it will turn 20 years old.