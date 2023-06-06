18th Annual Cardinals Kids Clinics starts in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) - From camps to clinics! 7 former members of the St. Louis Cardinals spent the day in Cape Girardeau.
All 7 were teaching baseball to a sellout crowd of 150 kids.
Cape was the first spot for the team which kicked off their 18th annual kids clinic.
One of those former Redbirds was Pinch Hitter Neil Fiala. His name may sound familiar, The former Saluki was part of the 1977 SIU Baseball team that went to the College Baseball World Series. They finished in third place that year.
The former Saluki and Cardinal was in charge of fielding. There was also base running along with other baseball basics that were taught.
Two of the former Cardinals we spoke with say there is a lot of information these players take in and they want all the campers to enjoy the game regardless of their skill level.
Alumni instructors included: Scott Terry, Neil Fiala, Lonnie Maclin, Danny Cox, Greg Matthews, John Costello & Pat Perry.