16th Annual Sandlot Baseball Camp held in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - For the past 15 years Ron Shelton's Sandlot Baseball Camp has been a massive summer hit.
His camp continues to grow as more than 80 campers were at James Street Park in Carterville to learn from the Johnston city native.
Shelton is the father of current Pittsburgh pirates Manager Derek Shelton.
What makes the sandlot camp different than other camps we cover during the summer is its purpose.
This camp exists to just run out on to the field and play ball - no skills, no drills, no hassle.
Shelton models this camp after the way he used to play ball growing up as a kid here in southern Illinois.
It is a very old school approach and Shelton says the kids do it all when they attend his camp.
The camps final day takes place tomorrow at James Street Park in Carterville