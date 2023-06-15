 Skip to main content
16th Annual Lady Pioneers Softball sees more than 60 kids attend camp

TRICO, IL (WSIL) - Trico high School's softball camp started on Monday and ended today

The Lady Pioneers were one of the better softball teams in our area this year and once again reached the playoffs.

The teams success over the last few years has led to a pretty big turnout at camp.

Year 16 of the camp was another successful one for head coach Drew Franklin as this years camp saw more than 60 campers learn from the Lady Pios.

Like most summer camps across the area, skills and drills were the main focus because you can never practice too much.

On a hot day like today, the team broke out the hose and the slip and slide Not just cool off campers from the heat, but also to teach them the best way to slide.

This camp is all about development.

