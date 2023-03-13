16 SEMO ready for #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in NCAA Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Big Dance is almost here and the SEMO Redhawks do a two-step tango?
They’ll need to be lightning fast and quick on the jump. The obstacle: 16th seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
SEMO is in the tourney and plays the very first game Tuesday in Dayton.
The Redhawks and their fans gathered at the show me center for selection Sunday last night and this team has now had a full day to scout their opponent.
The 16 seed Redhawks will clash with the 16 seed islanders out of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
The winner of this one heads to face #1 seed Alabama in Birmingham on Thursday.
Former Saluki and current SEMO head coach brad Korn is ready. He wants the local community to rally around the Redhawks, a former saluki seeks NCAA history.
Tip time is set for 4:40 on Tuesday afternoon. If you need a place to watch the game, Wings Etc. in Cape Girardeau is having a watch party.
News 3 Sports will have a live report from that party on Tuesday Night.