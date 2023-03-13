 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Conditions Could Harm Sensitive Vegetation Tonight
and Tuesday Night...

Temperatures will drop below freezing throughout the Quad State
tonight and Tuesday night. A hard freeze is possible in portions
of the region tonight and over most of the region Tuesday night.
These freezing conditions could be harmful to early vegetation
that has already started to bloom with the recent warmth. Those
with agricultural interests should take the necessary precautions
to protect any sensitive vegetation.

#16 SEMO ready for #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in NCAA Tournament

  • 0
#16 SEMO ready for #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in NCAA Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Big Dance is almost here and the SEMO Redhawks do a two-step tango?

They’ll need to be lightning fast and quick on the jump. The obstacle: 16th seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

SEMO is in the tourney and plays the very first game Tuesday in Dayton.

The Redhawks and their fans gathered at the show me center for selection Sunday last night and this team has now had a full day to scout their opponent.

The 16 seed Redhawks will clash with the 16 seed islanders out of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

The winner of this one heads to face #1 seed Alabama in Birmingham on Thursday.

Former Saluki and current SEMO head coach brad Korn is ready. He wants the local community to rally around the Redhawks, a former saluki seeks NCAA history.

Tip time is set for 4:40 on Tuesday afternoon. If you need a place to watch the game, Wings Etc. in Cape Girardeau is having a watch party.

News 3 Sports will have a live report from that party on Tuesday Night.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you