16 high school volleyball teams compete in annual Carterville Summer Slam tournament

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The high school volleyball season is just over a month away and local teams are spending their final weeks of summer gearing up for the season.
Carterville High School held its annual Summer Slam volleyball tournament on Monday.
CHS expanded the field to 16 teams competing in the one-day round-robin tournament this year.
Half of the teams participating are local, including Carterville, Pinckneyville, Murphysboro, Herrin and more.
Teams were split into four different pools. They played all morning, with championship games taking place on Monday afternoon.
Although these matches do not count towards the regular season, coaches say it is a great way for their teams to grow and gain experience before it matters most.
"We like to come to summer tournaments because you just get so many touches, and we've seen young kids, who have not played a lot of volleyball stepping in and getting a lot of touches and getting better," said Murphysboro High School volleyball coach, Kim Cook.
Pinckneyville head coach, Katie Shaneyfelt added, "just getting the touches, it's hard to simulate this kind of play in practice, we try to a lot, but actually getting to do it and compete with some awesome teams is super beneficial."
Breese Central High School won this year's Varsity tournament. Carterville's 2023 Summer Slam wraps up on Tuesday with a 16-team Junior Varsity tournament.