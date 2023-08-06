16 area teams set to participate in the Southern Illinois Fall League this year

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The start of the fall sports season is just two weeks away, but for local high school baseball players, fall ball got underway on Sunday.
The Southern Illinois Fall League kicked off week one on Sunday. 16 area teams are participating this year. They were all supposed to play at six different locations across the area, but three were cancelled due to the rain.
Every Sunday, teams will have the chance to play at SIU's Itchy Jones Stadium. On Sunday, it was Sesser-Valier/Waltonville, Marissa and the Black Sox playing in a round-robin.
Games will also be played at SIC, Carbondale, Murphysboro, Goreville and more.
The wooden bat league is not about wins or losses. It is all about keeping players sharp during the off-season, growing the game in the area and of course, having some fun.
Commissioner Zipper Brandhorst shared why the league continues to grow every year.
"Word gets out about how much fun they've had in the past, and I think that's what the kids want, it's fun. Wins and losses don't mean nothing, we have a blind draw at the end of the year for the tournament, but everyone gets their reps," said Brandhorst, who took over SIFL six years ago.
All 16 teams will play games the next five Sundays. The championship game will be played at Itchy Jones Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24.