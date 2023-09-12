(#15) SIU turns focus to (#13) SEMO in annual War for the Wheel game

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The rivalries are just one of the reasons why we love College Football.
Wisconsin and Minnesota play for Paul Bunyan's Axe.
LSU and Arkansas go wild over a Golden Boot.
SIU and SEMO battle in the War for the Wheel.
The salukis and redhawks take the field on Saturday night in Cape Girardeau.
Last year's game was a doozy! The teams traded blows and the game featured nine lead changes.
We expect plenty of back and fourth this weekend as both teams are now ranked in the top 20.
The Redhawks came to Carbondale last year and escaped with a 34-31 victory and took the Wheel back to Cape.
This weekend marks the 91st meeting between the pair of regional rivals. SIU and SEMO are seperated by just 48 miles.
It is a massive game for both teams and for our area.
The series started in 1909 But battleing for a Wheel is recent addition.
Saluki Head Coach Nick Hill says this rivalry is awesome for college football.