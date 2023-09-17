(#15) SIU knocks off (#13) SEMO in final seconds of 91st edition of the "War for the Wheel"

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - (WSIL) - SIU was able to sneak past SEMO in the final seconds of their match to escape Cape with a 1-point win.
The 91st meetup between the Salukis and the Redhawks came down to the final 15 seconds of play, when quarterback Nic Baker was able to find one of his top targets Izaiah Hartup in the back of the endzone for the game-winning score.
"Its a game we will always remember for sure," said Nick Hill, SIU Head Coach. "We're 3 and oh, so his was a big one. I think Coach Tuke has an excellent team, so this is a big win for us. A ranked opponent coming off an FBS win, these games have been fun to play since they have come down to the last second multiple times. It was another great game."
"It's just special," said Nic Baker, SIU Quarterback. "I really don't know how to describe it. All these people on our team are just warriors. Watching them be so happy grabbing that wheel, it makes me happy. It's so special."
"We all know how big this rivalry is," said Izaiah Hartup, SIU Wide Receiver. "To bring it home, we are definitely happy about that."
"Obviously its a great rivalry," said Paxton DeLaurent, SEMO Quarterback. "I think both teams scored with 12 seconds left. They did this year and we did last year. Both teams had a chance to get the ball close to the 40 and throw a Hail Mary, so I think it really came down to flipped. It's a bummer but a great experience too."
"You turn 50 and you stop caring about a lot of things," said Tom Matukewicz, SEMO head coach. "There are some things you die on, and, I know its disappointing, but you just kind of have to move on. You will lose some of these, but, ultimately, you've got to keep the long-view. At the end of the day, we need to win in the playoffs. You need to win the conference, like, that is a good football team."
I told Nick after the game, "I hope you win them all. We will see you in the playoffs."
There is no bigger matchup in Southern Illinois than SIU and SEMO in the annual War for Wheel game. You can compare it to the Yankees and Red Sox. These are two bitter rivals that have a lot of bad blood and a strong disliking towards one another. We'll see how both teams can move forward. We've got a lot of football left to play as 2023 rolls on.