(#13) SEMO Football plans to keep "War for the Wheel" trophy in Cape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) - Every college football program has one marquee must win matchup on their schedule every year.
For Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri that game is known as the "War for the Wheel."
The two teams will battle on Saturday for the 91st time. This year it will be a top 20 showdown
Coach Tuke had his team ready to play last weekend, the Redhawks rolled over OVC rival Lindenwood 45-7 in the Game Ball Brawl.
Now the Redhawks will battle the Dalukis for another piece of hardware --- a Wheel.
The "War for the Wheel" game against SIU always brings out high emotions on both sides.
There's a lot of SEMO & SIU ties. The big one involves both head coaches.
SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz was as an assistant at SIU when Nick Hill was the Salukis Quarterback.
Coach Tuke with more on why a trophy was necessary for this massive region rivalry.