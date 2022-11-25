(#12) SEMO Football ready for first round playoff game in national spotlight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- We've discussed the matchup all week long and now were less than 24 hours away until we see SEMO play in its fourth ever playoff game
#12 SEMO will try and take down #17 Montana on Saturday night.
The Redhawks are rolling and enter the matchup against the grizzlies on a three-game winning streak.
#12 SEMO is fresh off its third OVC title in program history after hammering Murray State last week by 30 points.
The team expects some fans to make the trip to Big Sky Country, But the game will be on ESPN2 which means all of the college football world will be able to seed the red and black on the national stage.
This is a massive deal for the program, and the players we spoke to say they can not wait to play under the lights with the country watching.
A reminder #12 SEMO and #17 Montana kickoff tomorrow at 9:00PM ESPN2.