(#12) SEMO Football ready for first round playoff game in national spotlight

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Freezing Fog Possible Through Tonight...

Areas of dense fog have formed across the region and in a few
areas temperatures have and will continue to fall below freezing.
This will likely lead to a few areas of freezing fog through early
Saturday morning. Freezing fog can result in surfaces becoming
slick as moisture from the fog freezes on contact. Roadway
temperatures across the region appear to be too warm for
widespread slick spots, but a few are possible especially on
bridges and overpasses. Surfaces such as sidewalks and wooden
decks may also become slick.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibilities dropping to one
quarter of a mile or less.

* WHERE...Across portions of southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Starting this evening by 9 to 10 pm and lasting through
early morning Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Expect rapid changes to visibilities and areas of
low visibility that will make travel difficult.

Travelers on Interstates 24, 55, 57, 64, 69 and 169 in the quad-
state region should be prepared for reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...
use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&

  • 0
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- We've discussed the matchup all week long and now were less than 24 hours away until we see SEMO play in its fourth ever playoff game

#12 SEMO will try and take down #17 Montana on Saturday night.

The Redhawks are rolling and enter the matchup against the grizzlies on a three-game winning streak.

#12 SEMO is fresh off its third OVC title in program history after hammering Murray State last week by 30 points.

The team expects some fans to make the trip to Big Sky Country, But the game will be on ESPN2 which means all of the college football world will be able to seed the red and black on the national stage.

This is a massive deal for the program, and the players we spoke to say they can not wait to play under the lights with the country watching.

A reminder #12 SEMO and #17 Montana kickoff tomorrow at 9:00PM ESPN2. 

