(#12) SEMO Football ready for first round playoff game in national spotlight

Weather Alert

...Patchy Freezing Fog Possible Through Tonight... Areas of dense fog have formed across the region and in a few areas temperatures have and will continue to fall below freezing. This will likely lead to a few areas of freezing fog through early Saturday morning. Freezing fog can result in surfaces becoming slick as moisture from the fog freezes on contact. Roadway temperatures across the region appear to be too warm for widespread slick spots, but a few are possible especially on bridges and overpasses. Surfaces such as sidewalks and wooden decks may also become slick.