(#12) SEMO Football plays in fourth playoff game in program history

MISSOULA, MT (WSIL) -- The (#12) SEMO Redhawks made the trip to Montana to face the (#17) Grizzles.
The Redhawks played very well in the first half and went into the break with a 17-3 lead.
Montana was able to close the gap with a pair of touchdowns in the second half to make it a 24-17 contest with under six minutes left in the third quarter.
This game is currently in progress and the post will be updated once the game goes final.
The winner of this matchup will play at North Dakota State next Saturday.