(#12) SEMO Football falls 34-24 to (#17) Montana in FCS Playoffs

MISSOULA, MT (WSIL) -- The (#12) SEMO Redhawks made the trip to Montana to face the (#17) Grizzles.
The Redhawks played very well in the first half and went into the break with a 17-3 lead. The Red and Black actually led 24-3 at one point.
Montana was able to close the gap and come from behind to win 34-24 scoring 31 unanswered points.
The stats favored SEMO. The Redhawks had more total yards and won both the turnover battle and time of possession but it was not enough.
SEMO ends the season with a 9-3 record and Ohio Valley Conference title.
Montana will play at North Dakota State next Saturday in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.