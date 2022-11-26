 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
around 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers could assist in producing high
wind gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

(#12) SEMO Football falls 34-24 to (#17) Montana in FCS Playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
(#12) SEMO Football plays in fourth playoff game in program history

MISSOULA, MT (WSIL) -- The (#12) SEMO Redhawks made the trip to Montana to face the (#17) Grizzles. 

The Redhawks played very well in the first half and went into the break with a 17-3 lead. The Red and Black actually led 24-3 at one point.

Montana was able to close the gap and come from behind to win 34-24 scoring 31 unanswered points. 

The stats favored SEMO. The Redhawks had more total yards and won both the turnover battle and time of possession but it was not enough.

SEMO ends the season with a 9-3 record and Ohio Valley Conference title.

Montana will play at North Dakota State next Saturday in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

Tags

Recommended for you