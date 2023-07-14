11th annual Pearce Juniors Tennis Camp sets new attendance record

MARION, IL (WSIL) - Die hard tennis fans this weekend will be glued to Wimbledon.
Championship matches are set to take place in London early Sunday morning our time.
In our own backyard we have some future Wimbledon hopefuls.
Lots of youngers were out today at the 11th annual Pearce Juniors Tennis Camp.
High 5's all around and temperatures in the 90’s but that didn't hurt the turnout of today's camp.
The action started on Monday and wrapped up this morning. The camp set a new record with around 70 kids.
The camp was started by Joe Pearce in honor of his late father Jim.
Jim was a sensational tennis player during his day.
The camp's goal: teach tennis and life skills.
The sport of tennis is growing in our area and there a good chance for a bigger turnout at this camp next year.