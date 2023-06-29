 Skip to main content
110 Campers learn skills and drills at Panther Summer Basketball Camp

  • Updated
  • 0
110 Campers learn skills and drills at Panther Summer Basketball Camp

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (WSIL) -  Summer time hoops continues to dominate sports camps in our region.

Pinckneyville Panther basketball camp finished the week strong.

A total of 110 kids in the lab and learning from one of the areas most historic programs in the area.

It's a new year, with new faces but those at Panther camp will tell you tradition never graduates.

The big new face at PCHS, is former Freeburg Head Coach Matt Laur who now runs the Panthers program.

Camp is always fun for kids, but new the new PCHS coach says he enjoys camp just as much as the campers.

